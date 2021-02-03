HollyBoob! Who Changed the Famous US Sign?

US police have arrested six people, on Monday Feb. 1st, for manipulating the famous Hollywood sign and changing the ‘w and d’ letters for ‘b’ so it became ‘HollyBoob’.

Participants at the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station told an officer that they did it in order to raise awareness of breast cancer and that they have no bad intentions or any plans to ruin the famous sign.

According to Sgt. Leonard Calderon of the Los Angeles Police Department, “they didn't commit any permanent damage."

Six arrested after changing Hollywood sign to "HOLLYBOOB" https://t.co/ARx15NidIx — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 2, 2021

Five men and one woman were observed by LAPD security personnel on surveillance tape around midday. Immediately a police helicopter was alerted and the miscreants were tracked down to a location in Mulholland Drive where they were handcuffed, Los Angeles Times reported.

One woman named, Julia Rose, has shared a photo on Twitter, at 1:00 AM ·on Feb 2, 2021, with a caption saying: “guys.... I finally fixed the Hollywood Sign Women with bunny ears #hollyboob.” Then at 6:22 AM, she shared a TikTok video of her being arrested by the police with words reading: “that one time I changed the Hollywood sign to #hollyboob.”

that one time I changed the Hollywood sign to #hollyboob pic.twitter.com/IrIC6DpXHO — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) February 2, 2021

In fact, some Twitter users have mentioned that this is not the first time the sign was vandalized or manipulated as in 1976 and in 2017 it was changed twice “Hollyweed”. The change in the sign to ‘double e’ happened in order to celebrate more relaxed marijuana laws in the country.

Also remember the much funnier version... pic.twitter.com/PcZClIJqFO — Jon Virtes (@JonVirtes) February 2, 2021

The Hollywood Sign is an American landmark and cultural icon overlooking Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. It is situated on Mount Lee, was placed in 1923 and originally read "HOLLYWOODLAND." It was created as a temporary advertisement for a local real estate development, but due to increasing recognition, the sign was left up.