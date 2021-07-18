A Hollywood Production Company Is Actually 'an International Prostitution Ring'

A California-based film producer named Dillon Jordan has been arrested and charged with running "a prostitution ring" both in the US and abroad, sparking lots of online interest in the story that once again reveals the dark side of Hollywood.

Jordan, an award winner for the Kevin Sorbo/Antonio Sabato Jr. religious drama "One Nation Under God," in recent years made a number of films featuring prominent stars. #prostitutionring #LockHimUp https://t.co/1AgfkdDJ97 — Gemini (@JudyM523) July 15, 2021

According to reports by the Manhattan federal prosecutors, Jordan is also accused of money laundering "for allegedly funneling ill-gotten gains through two "front companies", Variety highlighted.

Even though 49-year old Dillon Jordan's name is not widely known in the film industry, he has been recognized for producing the 2018 drama film The Kindergarten Teacher, the 2018 Skin, in addition to 2019 The Kid.

However, press reports have noted that Jordan's production company is only a cover for his international sex work activities. Legal sources have also noted that his arrest is based on his violation of the Mann Act, which was passed in 1910 criminalizing the transport of women or girls for immoral purposes.

Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes, a stunning downfall for a Hollywood mogul whose abuse of women ignited #MeToo https://t.co/HXi0EyQiMi — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 11, 2020

While this new development is sending shock waves through Hollywood, it is not the first of its kind in recent years. In October 2017, production mogul Harvey Weinstein was arrested in connection to lawsuits filed by more than a dozen women working in Hollywood, in which they accused him of committing a number of sex crimes against them, making the "Me Too" movement. Weinstein has since been sentenced to at least 23 years in jail.

In August 2020, American film actor and producer John Paul Rice went in a live video to talk about shocking pedophilic activities in Hollywood, ones that are taking advantage of movie production as a cover-up.