Hong Kong Protester Convicted of 'Assaulting Cop with Her Breasts'

A Hong Kong woman with no prior criminal record has been convicted of assaulting a police officer with her breast. The protester was sentenced to almost four months of jail time.

A woman with no conviction records, was convicted of 'assaulting cop with her breasts' and was sentenced three months and 15 days. A man with 26 criminal records, attacked peaceful #HongKong protestors with a cutter, was sentenced two months only. Is this fair?#HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/n4YWyulI9b — Kate @ 5 demands not 1 less (@Kate61164505) October 12, 2019

A court in Hong Kong convicted 30-year-old Ng Lai-ying of assaulting a police officer by ‘hitting him with her breast’ during a protest.

Local media reported that during the protest the officer had reached out his arm to grasp the strap of Lai-ying’s bag, and that his hand had come in contact with her upper left breast. She testified in court that she immediately yelled, “indecent assault!”

However, the court accused Lai-ying of lying in her testimony and instead convicted her of using ‘her breast’ to bump the officer’s arm. “You used your female identity to trump up the allegation that the officer had molested you," the judge said. "This is a malicious act.”

Lai-ying’s arrest sparked anger among social media users who called for justice, describing the charge as ridiculous.

Meanwhile, there have been several incidents in which police officers were accused of sexually harassing female Hong Kong protesters by touching their breasts.

That's how hong kong police arrested a woman by touching her breast intentionally pic.twitter.com/DXtQC7Oune — Christine Poon (@christinepooon) October 6, 2019