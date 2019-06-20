Horrifying Details of Khashoggi’s Last Minutes in UN Report

Nine months after the world was rocked by the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, a report revealed by a United Nations expert is providing more details.





A 100-page report was released on Monday by the UN’s special rapporteur for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Agnes Callamard, on Wednesday outlining some explicit details and names of 15 people that took part in the gruesome crime inside the Saudi consulate in October 2018.

Yet the most important fact concluded after the six-month investigation launched by the UN is the “deliberate, premeditated execution” and the involvement of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and de-facto power, Mohammed bin Salman, aka MBS, in a contradiction of the Saudi official narrative of the story.

One of the horrifying details in the report is a transcript of an audio recording documenting the conversation that took place between the 15 men accused of taking part in the murder. In the recording, Maher al-Mutreb, a senior Saudi intelligence officer and the bodyguard of the Crown Prince was heard describing Khashoggi as “sacrificial animal" before the latter entered the consulate a few minutes before he was killed and dismembered.

Outrageous as it was, the murder of Jamal Khashoggi is just the tip of the iceberg. It shows the need for the UN Human Rights Council to create a comprehensive system to monitor Saudi rights abuses. https://t.co/NByFEGJlf6 pic.twitter.com/ODtM5jwtZq — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) June 19, 2019

According to the recordings, Khashoggi had entered the consulate and met someone he appeared to know. He was told to send a message to his son, but he refused amid fears of freaking out his son when telling him he is kidnapped.

The other person was heard repeatedly saying “Cut it short… Type it, Mr. Jamal. Hurry up. Help us so that we can help you because at the end we will take you back to Saudi Arabia and if you don’t help us you know what will happen at the end; let this issue find a good end.”

According to the report, at the minute 13:33, Khashoggi was heard saying “there is a towel here. Are you going to give me drugs?” before the other person says: “We will anesthetize you.”

Saudi leaders likely ordered a “deliberate, premeditated execution” of Jamal Khashoggi, says the UN. They deserve accountability. Instead, the Trump administration is trying to sell them weapons and the nuclear technology that could ignite a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. https://t.co/WRcsQgHZi5 — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 19, 2019

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has refused the narrative and condemned the UN’s attempt to accuse MBS of the crime. This comes after they have changed their story a few times since Khashoggi’s killing after they claimed at first that Khashoggi had left the embassy and denied any knowledge of the crime, they said he had accidentally died during a fistfight with the consulate employees. Later, they admitted the murder was premeditated and confirmed they are investigating it, yet, no reports or information were released since then.

The newly-revealed details have taken the international media by storm, highlighting the US Trump’s administration’s involvement in whitewashing Saudi Arabia and MBS’ role in the crime.

When you read about this chilling UN report that details how the Saudis gruesomely and deliberately murdered Washington Post journalist and Virginia resident Jamal Khashoggi, remember this: Trump knows exactly what they did, and he's still cozying up to them. https://t.co/O36yUCVmJU — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 19, 2019

Despite the CIA’s report that confirmed MBS had ordered Khashoggi killing, Trump’s administration insisted on defending them and protect its friendship with Saudi Arabia, the powerful ally against Iran.