Trapped horse rescued 21 days after Turkey quake

ALBAWABA - Rescuers dug out a horse from under piles of rubble of one of the collapsed buildings during twin earthquakes that rattled the southern Turkish city of Adiyaman last month. That's where the single-toed animal was trapped for 21 days.

Rescue teams and jubilant bystanders clapped and cheered when they saw the stallion was alive.

One man escorted the brown-haired animal out to freedom up a pile of big chunks of stone, concrete and dirt.

A video showing parts of the recovery mission went viral on the internet, where people welcomed the news.

In Adiyaman, a horse found alive in the rubble of a building 21 days after the earthquake was rescued by the teams

Adiyaman inflicted huge losses from the twin earthquakes, which struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

At least 50,000 people were killed and tens of thousands of others were injured or remain missing from the two destructive earthquakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter Scale. Hundreds of moderate to severe aftershocks were also reported since.

horse found alive in the rubble 21 days after earthquake in Turkey

Turkish media said Adiyaman, which straddles along the southern border with Syria, is in a region that was hard-hit in the earthquakes.

Written by Sara Arabiat