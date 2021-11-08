How Can A Sikh Uprising Be Too Critical for India's Future?

Farmers protests that have been taking place in different areas across New Delhi for more than a year now have been gaining momentum in recent weeks.

The protests which have been triggered by the passing of three new farm laws that have been perceived as unjust by the country's farming community were also strongly affected the country's aggravated crises in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which took the lives of near half a million Indian citizen.

100s of people in a rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur raised Azadi & Khalistan slogans.



This is in India. Home Minister Amit Shah should wake up. Situation in Punjab is getting worse now

Ever since, media analysts have been examining whether or not religious factors were influencing the mass protests, especially that controversial farm laws were passed by the Narendra Modi government which has been heavily accused of sliding India towards Hindu nationalism.

Yet, there was a notable question over Sikhs' role in the movement and whether or not they will stand by the farmers or the government.

Despite the lack of official statements by Sikh leaders, there is growing fear of increased tensions in India if more Sikhs supported the protests, given that the country's fourth-largest religious group is "over-represented" in the military establishment.

A Sikh uprising because of #FarmersProtests could have an ever lasting impact in India since Sikhs are over represented in the military. Their strength of 8% in Indian army at the time of partition went as high as 10-13% in 1980s. Sikhs constitute 20% of officers corps.



(1/4)

According to Indian sources, 20% of India's military forces are Sikh, which means that if supporting the farmers' protests continues to gain popularity amongst the Sikh community, India might be approaching the danger of military coups or armed conflicts within the country.

Sikhs make up less than 2% of India's population and they are located mainly in Punjab state to the north of the country.