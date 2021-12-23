How Did a Hezbollah War Song Become a Party Trend in Israel?

A war song by pro-Hezbollah Lebanese singer has become a party hit in Israel, including non-Arab Israelis, which has trigged questions over whether or not Israelis realize what the song says before dancing to its beat in parties and clubs.

The lyrics of the song which was first performed by pro-Hezbollah Ali Al-Attar call on Hezbollah fighters to attack the enemies using the first word that keeps repeating, "Odrob," which is Arabic for "beat up" or "keep firing."

However, the song has been gaining wide popularity in Israel. In recent months, Israeli singer Nezi Shkuri posted a video on TikTok showing her as she sang the song for a party in Israel, while dozens of Israelis danced and celebrated along.

According to an Arabic-speaking program on the Israeli Makan broadcasting channel, the writer of the song had previously stated that he wrote it for Hezbollah members as they were fighting ISIS members in Lebanon between 2014 and 2017.

However, the song has also been frequently used by pro-Hezbollah online people in reference to its military confrontations against Israel, which is considered "the ultimate enemy" by Hezbollah and its followers, as it says: "Keep firing as the wind blows, God bless you, protector of the country."