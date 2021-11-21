How Did Kim Kardashian Rescue an Afghan Female Football Team?

Several months after the Taliban took over all of Afghanistan, attempts to evacuate thousands of Afghans out of the country continue, especially individuals who worked for the NATO and US forces, in addition to women who took part in public life; these are practices that are frowned upon by the Taliban.

The latest incident has been the successful evacuation of about 35 athletes amongst more than 130 people from Pakistan to the UK, most of whom are members of the Afghan women's youth development football team and their family members.

It's such a privilege to be a part of this life-saving mission to save the Afghan Female Youth National Team! All girls have the right to be whatever they want to be. They are courageous and it's tragic they had to flee their country because they wish to play a sport they love. pic.twitter.com/s9nAD588lg — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 19, 2021

This evacuation made global headlines particularly as it featured the efforts of reality TV star and American celebrity Kim Kardashian and Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani. According to AFP, the flight that carried the football team was funded by her and her SKIMS brand.

On Twitter, Kim Kardashian expressed her pleasure having been part of the evacuation process, saying that "all girls have the right to be whatever they want to be". She also stressed the need for more work to rescue female athletes in Afghanistan and other individuals who might face the danger of persecution under the Taliban rule.

A statement by Leed's Andrea Radrizzani added: "We are delighted the Afghan Women & Girls Development Football Team and their families, led by their brave, former captain Khalida Popal have landed safely in the UK, following extensive efforts by a number of partners. We are honoured to have played our part and grateful that the UK government has enabled their resettlement in the UK."

Online, people saluted the showbiz star for her involvement in this humanitarian issue, noting that celebrities should follow her lead to use their fame and connections to save the lives of nations facing injustice, such as the Afghan people.