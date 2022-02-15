How Do Americans Feel About the Potential War in Ukraine?

Warnings of heightened tensions between the West and Russia in Ukraine have not stopped for many weeks now, triggering many questions and mixed reactions over what a potential escalation could lead to at any minute.

For a few weeks now, intelligence from the US and Europe has been raising red flags over a potential Russian plan to invade Ukraine, the country that borders Russia and continues to express interest in joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization known as NATO.

#Ukraine Know what’s missing from the Western news media narrative? The UKRAINIAN ARMY. It’s their land. They have weapons. They know how to make IEDs & Ambush tank columns. They have combat experience. THEY WILL FIGHT. Ask this guy: pic.twitter.com/g5jCBHy3XT — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) February 12, 2022

While fears keep fluctuating across the world with hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the crisis, militaries seem to be at an extremely high alert, especially in Europe where more than 80,000 US troops have been deployed to EU countries to support Ukraine's and other European militaries that could potentially face an estimate of 130,000 Russian troops reportedly stationed near the border of Ukraine.

They lied us into:

- Iraq

- Afghanistan

- Syria

- Libya

- Vietnam

- Korea

But they're telling the truth about Ukraine 🤔 🤔 🤔 — Lee Camp [Redacted] (@LeeCamp) February 14, 2022

To hear the US media's story, Russia just woke up and decided to invade Ukraine for no reasons whatsoever -- like the US did with Iraq. No US provocations, no US involvement in Ukraine, nothing anyone is doing to provoke it. You can oppose it while still seeing that reality. https://t.co/RVcUAucs6E — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 12, 2022

However, many Americans are taking to social media to express opposition to the possibility of the war, saying that their government "needs to find non-military solutions" to the crisis.

Using the hashtag #NoWarWithRussia, some commentators expressed fears of yet another US involvement in a war abroad, similar to the ones fought in Afghanistan and Iraq since the early 2000s.

Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for diplomatic resolution amid Russian threat of invading Ukraine:



"I am extremely concerned when I hear the familiar drumbeats in Washington, the bellicose rhetoric that gets amplified before every war." https://t.co/vOGXyCwU5L pic.twitter.com/9CfxrZJddn — ABC News (@ABC) February 11, 2022

This comes at a time US lawmakers assembled to discuss the country's stance from the developments in Ukraine, where Senator Bernie Sanders called on his counterparts "to do everything possible to prevent" what he described as an "enormously destructive war in Ukraine."