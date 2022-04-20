How Do You Get Covid From US Mink? The Story Virals in Michigan

ALBAWABA - Its another Covid-19 story and its in the United States. Four people have been infected with the deadly virus in Michigan.

At least four Americans were infected with a version of Covid virus, seen majorly in mink in 2020, likely becoming the first spillover cases in the country: CDC#Coronavirus #UnitedStates #health #CDChttps://t.co/pkQiTU4iuB — Business Standard (@bsindia) April 19, 2022

So what you might say. People get infected all the time, so what's new? Well, this time the four have been infected from mink. Two are direct, since they are employed at a mink farm in Michigan and the other are in direct contact with the establishment.

In the first year of the pandemic, at least four people in Michigan were infected with a version of the coronavirus observed mostly in mink, the CDC confirmed on Monday. https://t.co/m3pdf60t6A — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 19, 2022

That got your ears perking! Its people who may, and usually pass the virus to animals not the other way round. This is a very rare case of animal-to-human transition and its the first reported case since 2020 when the global virus begin and reported in Mink.

Four people infected with COVID-19 variant from mink https://t.co/LQrChdg7al pic.twitter.com/PdmXwHE7hV — Ashley Nash (@ash_nash00) April 19, 2022

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are hot on the tracks of the new finds. The social media has been busy reporting with different curious posts. And as can be expected its making national news.

Stop factory farming. Stop keeping animals cages. No more fur farming. All of these things are cruel and unhealthy. — sallydmander (@SallySheck) April 19, 2022

What we should be doing is developing new coronavirus vaccines and drugs that can be used in animals. Every life deserves to be respected and protected. pic.twitter.com/pI5eRkMXmJ — Nell Tiger Free(Leanne Grayson)Servant | Apple TV+ (@NellTigerFree__) April 19, 2022

