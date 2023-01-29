How many languages did Cleopatra speak?

ALBAWABA - Since the latest Egyptian discovery of the 4,300-year-old tombs on Thursday, Cleopatra's name has been trending on social media with people being curious about her Queen's personal life.

A social media user questioned the number of languages the Queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt spoke in the past as she was known to memorize more than one.

سمعتم جميعًا بملكة #مصر كليوبترا‼️ لكن هل تعلمون بأي لغة كانت تتحدث؟ pic.twitter.com/pSJPREBQV0 — Tatiana El Khoury (@TatianaELK) January 28, 2023

It is not definitely confirmed how many languages did Cleopatra, who ruled Egypt between 51 to 30 B.C. following the death of Alexander III of Macedon, known as Alexander the Great, speak. However, according to studies and sources, she knew 9 languages.

Nevertheless, Cleopatra was not fluent in all the languages but she spoke them to varying levels.

She was the first Ptolemaic ruler to learn the Egyptian language along with Latin, Greek, Ethiopian, Aramaic, Syriac, Median, Parthian, Arabic and Troglodytes language.