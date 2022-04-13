Human Rights Group Names 11 Palestinian Women Killed by Israel

As tensions continue to rise across Palestine after Israel shot dead several unarmed Palestinians on Sunday, Israel's leading human rights group B'Tselem has highlighted the names of 11 Palestinian women who were killed by Israel at military checkpoints since 2015, before realizing that none of the victims posed a threat to them.

B'Tselem has weighed on the recent killings of Palestinian civilians at Israeli checkpoints in a number of Palestinian cities within the West Bank by reminding the public of previous incidents in which Israeli soldiers followed the shoot-to-kill policy toward non-dangerous Palestinian women.

47-year-old Ghada Sabateen, a widowed mother of 6, just succumbed to wounds after Israeli occupation forces shot her while walking to visit relatives in Husan near Bethlehem. #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/bZy1tz7mqT — MIFTAH #FreeAhmadManasra (@miftahpal) April 10, 2022

The Twitter thread followed public outrage which spiked following the shooting of 44-year-old widow and mother of six, Ghadah Sabatin, who turned out to be partially blind and was not able to recognize the soldiers who shot her dead near Bethlehem on Sunday, after deeming her "suspicious".

Israeli authorities have often justified such killings by accusing victims of waving kitchen knives or scissors at fully armored soldiers. In many instances, Israel failed to provide an evidence that these women posed a serious threat to its soldiers.

THREAD. The horrifying killing of Ghadah Sabatin, a 44-year-old widow and mother of six, who was unarmed and posed no threat to anyone, is not exceptional. To the contrary: the choice to use lethal force with no justification is not simply a case of misjudgment on part of > — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) April 12, 2022

As per B'Tselem's reports, names of Palestinian victims who were shot by Israeli soldiers despite being unarmed are as follows:

11 Palestinian Women Killed by Israel

1. Hadil Salah a-Din Sadeq al-Hashlamun

18 years old resident of Hebron. Fatally wounded on September 22, 2015 by soldiers’ gunfire at the Police (Shoter) checkpoint.

2. Daniyah Jihad Hussein Irsheid

17 years old resident of Hebron. Shot dead on October 25, 2015 by Border Police at the Patriarchs’ Tomb checkpoint.

3. Tharwat Ibrahim Suliman a-Sha'rawi

72 years old resident of Hebron. Tharwat was shot dead on November 6, 2015 by soldiers standing on a road, after they suspected she was trying to run some of them over.

4. Ashraqat Taha Ahmad Qatnani

16 years old resident of Askar Refugee Camp in Nablus. Ashraqat was shot dead on November 22, 2015.

5. Maram Saleh Hassan Abu Isma'il

23 years old resident of Qatanna. Shot dead on April 27, 2016 by security guards at Qalandia checkpoint near Jerusalem.

6. Sarah Dawood 'Ata Hajuj

27 years old resident of Bani Na'im of Hebron. Shot and killed on July 1, 2016, by a Border Police officer who was standing at the entrance to a small room where Hajuj was being held.

7. Rahiq Shaji' Muhammad Yusef

19 years old resident of Asira a-Shamaliya. Rahiq was shot dead by Border Police at Za'tara (Tapuach) Junction near Nablus, October 19, 2016.

8. Siham Rateb Rashid Nimer

49 years old resident killed at Damascus Gate of Jerusalem by Border Police officers on March 29, 2017.

9. Fatimah 'Abd a-Rahman Shaker Hjeiji

16 years old shot to death by police and Border Police at Damascus Gate of the Old City in Jerusalem on May 7, 2017.

10. Nayfeh Muhammad 'Ali Ka'abneh

50 years old shot fatally at Qalandia checkpoint near Jerusalem on September 18, 2019.

11. Fahmiyah (Rihab) Muhammad Musa al-Hrub

60 years old from Wadi Fukin, Bethlehem. Killed on May 2, 2021, in Gush Etzion illegal settlement located between Bethlehem and Jerusalem.