Hunter Biden’s New Email Scandal: Demanding Millions to Influence Joe Biden on Libya

Riham Darwish

Published September 26th, 2021 - 08:38 GMT
Two democratic donors tried to unfreeze $30 billion in Libyan assets in 2015. (Albawaba: Riham Darwish)

A new report published by Business Insider has shed light on email exchanges between two Arab Democratic donors revealed a 2015 plan involving Hunter Biden and what he can do to unfreeze billions of Libyan assets through his father Joe Biden, who was then serving as the Vice President.

According to Business Insider, leaked emails that were sent between Sam Jauhari and Sheikh Mohammed Al-Rahbani during 2015 revealed a demand by Hunter Biden for $2 million-plus 'success fees.' This is in exchange of pressuring the Obama administration to unfreeze more than $30 billion of Libyan assets that were frozen amid the February 2011 Libyan revolution against former leader Mu'ammar Gaddafi, so the new Libyan government can make use of them.

Throughout the emails, the two men discuss Hunter's massive network of connections that can help them in their endeavor to free up the Libyan money, in addition to his ability to directly influence the Obama administration's decision on the matter, through his father, then VP, Joe Biden.

Jauhari then tells Al-Rahbani that young Biden, who they refer to as "alcoholic" and "drug addict" demands "$2 million per year retainer +++ success fees." 

Moreover, the two Obama donors seem to discuss Hunter Biden's need for cash as their emails proceed to discuss the fact that he was "kicked [out] of U.S. Army for cocaine, chasing low-class hookers, constant money-liquidity problems and many more headaches," BI reports.

Business Insider states that an attorney for Hunter Biden and Sam Jauhari said they have both ignored the BI requests for comments on the matter.

Last year, a similar controversy was triggered suggesting Hunter Biden's involvement in politics in Ukraine. The 51-year old Biden was also accused of pedophilia as unverified reports suggested that his laptop which was being fixed in a local store contained "alleged child pornography videos."

