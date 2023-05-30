Man smashes beauty pageant winner’s crown

  1. Home
ALBAWABA A husband stormed the stage of a beauty pageant in Brazil, hijacked the winner’s crown and furiously slammed it to the ground after his wife was awarded the second-place honours, local news outlets.

A dramatic video from a beauty contest in Brazil is going viral over the internet since yesterday.

Emannuelly Belini, representing Várzea Grande, was being crowned at Brazil's Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 on Saturday when the husband of 2nd place-winner Nathally Becker rushed on stage with some obvious qualms.

The husband swiftly snatches the crown right as it is about to be placed on Belini's head and forcefully hurls it to the floor.

