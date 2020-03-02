  1. Home
I Dare Thee Coronavirus! Iranians Lick Holy Shrines to Resist Calls to Close Them Amid Outbreak

Riham Darwish

Published March 2nd, 2020 - 07:17 GMT
The COVID-19 has already taken the lives of more than 50 people in the country. (Twitter)

Iran has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Middle East and the highest mortality rate outside China, but calls to close places of worship in Qom, the epicenter of the disease, have been met with defiance.

Videos have gone viral showing people in the Iranian city licking doors of holy shrines, insisting that the deadly virus will not affect them, nor stop them from worship.

Several videos were widely shared online featuring devout Shiite Muslims arguing that people shouldn't be afraid of visiting tombs, and should reject calls to close it.

As soon as the videos were shared online, people took to Twitter to express even more concern over the spread of the COVID-19 that has already taken the lives of more than 50 people in the country.

Social media commentators called on Iranian officials to recognize the dangers posed to citizens' lives by the near-epidemic virus and to contain the deadly outbreak by closing holy shrines in the city of Qom, where many cases have been recorded for more than a week so far.


