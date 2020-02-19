"I Got Rid of Patriarchal Authority" Yemeni Activist Under Fire for Taking off Hijab

A Yemeni activist came under fire on social media after revealing what she called "stages of liberation from patriarchal, male and religious authority over her body" by removing the veil.

Through her official Twitter account, Basma Nasser published a series of photos showing the stages of “removing her hijab” that she passed through and which ended up in finally taking of her hijab.

مراحل مررت بها لمقاومة السلطة الإبوية والذكورية والدينية على جسدي. #FreeFromHijab pic.twitter.com/IFiLtAKmIA — Basma Nasser (@basmanasser_) February 16, 2020

Translation: “I went through stages to resist patriarchal, male and religious authority over my body. #FreeFromHijab”.

In response to the viral Tweet, opinions and comments by social media users were mostly critical of the path Basma took, arguing that her behavior is does not represent personal freedom.

وانا اللي كنت مفتكراك اتحجبتي وكنت داخلة ادعي انو ربنا يثبتك 😂😂😭😭😭😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭

حزينة ليك جدا — إ س ر ا ء 😌💖🔥 (@missSarooya) February 18, 2020

Translation: “And I actually believed you were committed to Islam… So sad for the path you’ve taken.”

حقيقه فاهمة الحرية غلط

الحرية لاتعني نزع الحجاب 💔

قدامك انا محجبة وفي شركة اجنبيه

وبطلع رحلات معاهم بزي اسلامي وبحجاب

وبالعكس حتي الاجانب بيحترموا الحجاب قبل يومين وحده اصرت تشتري بلوفر فيه طاقيه عشان خجلت تطلع شعرها قدام الناس في السوق وهي مسيحية — Alaa Ismaiel Alhaj💕❤️ (@alaaism2019) February 17, 2020

Translation: “You don’t understand what personal freedom is, here I am, working for an international company and still wearing my hijab. Freedom doesn’t mean taking off the hijab. Even foreigners respect it, why don’t you?”

On the other hand, others were proud of her taking off the veil, congratulating her for choosing her “personal freedom.”

سعيدة جداً انك بخير و أمان ، و سعيدة اكثر اني اشوف ابتسامتك منورة وجهك 💕🌹 كوني دوماً بخير. — أ.غسق ♀ (@ghasaqu) February 16, 2020

Translation: “I’m so glad you’re happy and safe, and I hope to always see a smile on your face.”

الف مليوووون مبرووووك والله مبروك التحرر والحرية والى الامام دوما♥ — متضامن مع النسوية السودانية (@Hmdi34440350) February 17, 2020

Translation: “Congratulations.. Here’s to freedom and liberation.”