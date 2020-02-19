  1. Home
  3. "I Got Rid of Patriarchal Authority" Yemeni Activist Under Fire for Taking off Hijab

Salam Bustanji

Published February 19th, 2020 - 05:00 GMT
Screenshot // Twitter
A Yemeni activist came under fire on social media after revealing what she called "stages of liberation from patriarchal, male and religious authority over her body" by removing the veil.

Through her official Twitter account, Basma Nasser published a series of photos showing the stages of “removing her hijab” that she passed through and which ended up in finally taking of her hijab.

Translation: “I went through stages to resist patriarchal, male and religious authority over my body. #FreeFromHijab”.

In response to the viral Tweet, opinions and comments by social media users were mostly critical of the path Basma took, arguing that her behavior is does not represent personal freedom.

Translation: “And I actually believed you were committed to Islam… So sad for the path you’ve taken.”

Translation: “You don’t understand what personal freedom is, here I am, working for an international company and still wearing my hijab. Freedom doesn’t mean taking off the hijab. Even foreigners respect it, why don’t you?”

On the other hand, others were proud of her taking off the veil, congratulating her for choosing her “personal freedom.”

Translation: “I’m so glad you’re happy and safe, and I hope to always see a smile on your face.”

Translation: “Congratulations.. Here’s to freedom and liberation.”


