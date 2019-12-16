'I Want to Check Hand You!' Video of Egyptian President Speaking English Goes Viral

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was mocked on social media for attempting to speak English during the World Youth Forum in the seaside city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

In a video that went viral President el-Sisi greets a young forum participant named Zain, a cancer survivor, as he walks up on stage.

Translation: "Is this English, Sisi?"

"Hello, Zain, hello," he says amid a cheering crowd. "I want to check hand you."

The president presumably was trying to say, "I want to shake your hand."

The clip prompted much ridicule on social media with many Egyptians wondering why the president felt the need to speak English at all if he couldn't speak it well.

Translation: "Have you forgotten that he's a doctor and knows how to diagnose? May God help you, Egypt."

Translation: "We're sorry Zain."

Translation: "He's a disappointment. He's useless in Arabic and English! Is this a suitable standard for someone honoring exceptional talent or inspiring creativity in the youth?"

Translation: "What's he saying? This English is not ours."

Despite the unfortunate gaffe there was also some praise for the compassionate moment between the Egyptian president and the young cancer survivor.

Zein Youssef, cancer fighter:

“I embraced a motto in my life that I repeat daily in everything that I do, called NEGU. N. E. G. U. stands for Never Ever Give Up.”👌👏👏👏👏👏#WorldYouthForum pic.twitter.com/DweJrOiEqp — Soumaya🇹🇳🇹🇳 (@SoumaGarrouch) December 14, 2019

El-Sisi later went up on stage to shake Zain's hand and embrace him.