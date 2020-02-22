“I Want Someone to Kill Me” Viral Video of Suicidal Bullied Australian Boy Sparks Anger

A 9-year-old boy in Australia who was allegedly bullied at school has sparked anger among people around the world as well as celebrities.

The story of Quaden Bayles went viral after his mom, Yarraka Bayles, shared a video on social media this week of Quaden crying about being bullied at school.

In the heart-wrenching, Quaden, who was born with achondroplasia, a genetic disorder that results in dwarfism, sobs in the family car after another child at his school taunted him about his height.

“I wish I could stab myself in my heart,” Quaden says through tears. “I want someone to kill me.”

Yarraka Bayles says she wanted to share the video to raise awareness about bullying and get advice from other parents on how to deal with the effects, which have included suicide attempts by her young son.

“I want people to know, this is the effect bullying has,” she says from behind the camera. “This is what bullying does. All it takes is one more instant, and you wonder why kids are killing themselves.”

The viral video caught the eye of comedian Williams, who asked for help getting in touch with Quaden and his mom.

After speaking with Bayles and sending a video message to Quaden, Williams set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to send the mother and son to Disneyland in California.

UPDATE! I’ve spoken to Quaden’s mother and sent a video message to him. I’m going to be setting up a GoFundMe very soon to bring Quaden and his Mom out on a trip to @Disneyland. Thank you to the fans that made the hookup. Let’s show Quaden how amazing he is! — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

Hugh Jackman, who is from Australia, also stepped up to support Quaden, sharing a video message on Twitter. "Quaden, you are stronger than you know," Jackman says in the video. "And no matter what, you've got a friend in me."