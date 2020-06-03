  1. Home
'I Wish I Were Black': Lebanese Artist Under Fire for Blackface Meant to Show Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

Published June 3rd, 2020 - 07:36 GMT
Facebook and Twitter were quickly flooded with angry retweets and comments accusing Saleh of appropriating the black culture. (Twitter: @TaniaSaleh)

Attempting to show solidarity with the protests taking place in several US cities, Lebanese musician, singer, and visual artist Tania Saleh posted a photo of her face photoshopped into a black skin face with Afro hair, saying she "wishes she were black."

Tania's photo posted on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram drew social media users' attention, who asked her to take the photo down since "using the blackface has a long history of offending and humiliating black people."

Facebook and Twitter were quickly flooded with angry retweets and comments accusing Saleh of appropriating the black culture before she defended her choice of both the photo and words, saying that "as a musician, she has always wished she could present the rich and great black music culture and that the only purpose of her post was to show solidarity and support for black people around the world."

Saleh went on to say that "all of humanity started in Africa, which means that all humans are black," angering followers even more.


