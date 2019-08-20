Iceland Holds Funeral for Okjökull Glacier, First Victim of Climate Change

Footage for the funeral held in Iceland for the first glacier lost to climate change has been making rounds on the internet.

Officials, researchers and dozens of people have gathered on Sunday in Iceland to commemorate the meltdown of the island’s first glacier, the iconic Okjökull glacier that was declared dead in 2014.

A plaque that carries a message to the future saying: “Ok is the first Icelandic glacier to lose its status as a glacier. This monument is to acknowledge that we know what is happening and know what needs to be done. Only you know if we did it”.

The memorial plaque for Iceland's Okjökull glacier contains a warning. "Ok is the first Icelandic glacier to lose its status as a glacier...This monument is to acknowledge that we know what is happening and know what needs to be done. Only you know if we did it." #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/pLxFkUfhRI — Amanda Scott (@tantriclens) August 18, 2019

The glacier considered a victim of climate change is the first but not expected to be last as rising global temperatures are currently causing glaciers around the world to melt and threatening to create a vicious feedback loop of warming.