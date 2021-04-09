If You Have to Choose a Celebrity to be Your Fake Grandparent, Who Would You Choose?

A social media grandparent trend has gone viral in the past few days in which users were sharing black and white photos of young celebrities and pretending to be their grandma or grandpa or family relatives and write a funny caption.

From Games of Thrones star and the so-called mother of dragon ‘Emilia Clarke’ to the American singer-songwriter Britney Spears; people have gone far with their imagination.

My grandma in the 60’s was a famous horse rider. So proud. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vz7AvhI77B — hypatia (@actuallyhypatia) April 7, 2021

Just found this old picture of my grandma and great aunt ❤️ they ran a small dairy farm in upstate NY pic.twitter.com/g4RQDMazBT — limp brittzkit (@Brittymigs) April 5, 2021

One user have shared a video of US actress Lauren Keyana, known as ‘Palmer Keke Palmer’ and wrote: “My mother twerking in 1956 to distract the apartheid police allowing the freedom fighters to escape.”

My mother twerking in 1956 to distract the apartheid police allowing the freedom fighters to escape pic.twitter.com/T7uv7f4mWr — Nosizwe (@keenanrox) April 6, 2021

The grandparent trend is believed to be first used when Eman Suleman, a Pakistani model posted pictures of herself in a retro look on Instagram app and wrote: "Someone please throw her away in old Pakistan,” according to the quint.

Then a Twitter user took Suleman’s photo and wrote on a caption: “My great grandmother on her wedding day, circa. 1944.”

My great grandmother on her wedding day, circa. 1944 pic.twitter.com/ZSY6zCTMKX — Shehry (@shutupshehry) April 1, 2021

Nevertheless, the trend wasn’t only limited to female celebrities; people also shared old, B&W images of male characters, including Zac Efron, and pretended they are their grandpas and fathers.

my great grandpa and great uncle on their way to America in the 1950’s🥺 pic.twitter.com/x78qaVoIwd — Nayeli ⭐️ (@itsnayswrld) April 7, 2021

my grandpa, a famous singer in precolonial vietnam (1932) pic.twitter.com/SWqQTT72E4 — Jimmy Lee (@JimmyMinhLee) April 7, 2021

The trend has really gone viral especially after a Twitter user who shared EXO South Korean band’s photo and received over 6,000 likes and more than 1800 retweets.

my grandpa and his buddies during world war z pic.twitter.com/Xjk6SKuEvy — ً (@skyprivacy) April 8, 2021

The grandparent trend was not also limited to Western celebrities. Arabs have taken advantage of the trend and started their own kind of fun using this trend.

my grandpa, the first man ever to be interviewed in the Arab world, (1954) pic.twitter.com/YINkqaSM43 — giselle senpai😩𓂆 (fuck france) (@getaliferaghad) April 7, 2021



However, there’s no evidence or clue yet on who officially started the trend, but people are going insane and the memes are unstoppable.