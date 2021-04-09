If You Have to Choose a Celebrity to be Your Fake Grandparent, Who Would You Choose?

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published April 9th, 2021 - 05:19 GMT
A social media grandparent trend has gone viral in a few days
Grandparent trend on social media. (Instagram)
Highlights
The grandparent trend is going crazy and people are becoming obsessed with.

A social media grandparent trend has gone viral in the past few days in which users were sharing black and white photos of young celebrities and pretending to be their grandma or grandpa or family relatives and write a funny caption.

From Games of Thrones star and the so-called mother of dragon ‘Emilia Clarke’ to the American singer-songwriter Britney Spears; people have gone far with their imagination.

One user have shared a video of US actress Lauren Keyana, known as ‘Palmer Keke Palmer’ and wrote: “My mother twerking in 1956 to distract the apartheid police allowing the freedom fighters to escape.”

The grandparent trend is believed to be first used when Eman Suleman, a Pakistani model posted pictures of herself in a retro look on Instagram app and wrote: "Someone please throw her away in old Pakistan,” according to the quint.

Then a Twitter user took Suleman’s photo and wrote on a caption: “My great grandmother on her wedding day, circa. 1944.”

Nevertheless, the trend wasn’t only limited to female celebrities; people also shared old, B&W images of male characters, including Zac Efron, and pretended they are their grandpas and fathers.

The trend has really gone viral especially after a Twitter user who shared EXO South Korean band’s photo and received over 6,000 likes and more than 1800 retweets.

The grandparent trend was not also limited to Western celebrities. Arabs have taken advantage of the trend and started their own kind of fun using this trend.


However, there’s no evidence or clue yet on who officially started the trend, but people are going insane and the memes are unstoppable.

