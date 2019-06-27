Ilhan Omar Accused of Hypocrisy for Marching at Minnesota Pride

Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar is on the attack again after she took part at the Twin Cities Pride Parade in Minnesota last week in celebration of the Pride Month.





A couple of tweets and videos were posted by Omar while dancing and celebrating the pride with supporters and other activists.

While her participation in the pride was widely hailed by many in the LGBT+ community who thanked her for stepping up for them, it sparked outrage for others.

THIS IS MY CONGNRESSWOMAN! Happy pride everyone!! Got a pic with only the sweetest human beings ever!!! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🏳️‍🌈@IlhanMN @Ilhan #pride pic.twitter.com/BnUxmlne3M — Hunter Throndsen (@hunterthrondsen) June 23, 2019

A few hours later, Omar found herself in controversy sparked by many Muslims and non-Muslims who accused her of hypocrisy for supporting the LGBT+ and celebrating a pride while her religion criminalizes it.

Not surprised about Ilhan Omar dancing with homosexuals at a pride parade. LGBT votes/supporters are more important to her than Muslim votes/supporters. — Selim Bey (@54LAS) June 24, 2019

As the first Black, Muslim and hijabi congresswoman, Omar was accused of double-standards for holding herself as a proud Muslim while presenting a wrong depiction of religion.

Don’t care what anyone says, @IlhanMN sold her soul for a seat in Congress. How is she wearing a hijab and in a gay pride party, Islam does not condone homosexuality I’am not saying bash it but I’am saying don’t promote it. Can’t believe how we brag about her and how she’s acting https://t.co/72T4xxpdeV — Ahmed Janagale (@HajiAhmedGooje) June 25, 2019

Other accused her of trying to “put on the facade of being a liberal” while in fact, she is a hypocrite.

What a hypocrite. Sharia queen @Ilhan Omar believes in Sharia law that mandates death by stoning for gays, yet dances in an LGBTQ Pride Parade to put on the facade of being a liberal. https://t.co/9LG2REOSqE — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 25, 2019

Omar did not respond to any of the accusations or the comments, yet several supporters defended her.

If we don't go to Pride, we're called regressive and homophobic. If we do go to Pride, we get called shameful by some dried out old boomer #musliminamerica #cantwin — Walter Rodney Dangerfield (@RefiqDaniel) June 25, 2019

Same in Judaism and Christianity, relax, let people enjoy pride, I am Muslim and we don’t have it here in Morocco, but if we do I ll be the first one to attend, it’s too much happiness and positive energy, it’s

Ike Rio Festival 🤗. You know Muslims can be not so religious too. — SIHAAM (@realsihamhaddi) June 25, 2019

This is not the first time Omar raises controversy.

Earlier this year, a massive controversy over her alleged anti-Semitic statements took the media by storm, when she tweeted saying the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the most powerful and recognizable Israeli lobby in the US is using the money to rally American politicians for Israel.