With Images: Viral, Revealing: Palestinian Flags Confront Israeli Soldiers

ALBAWABA - Every since the 'Israeli Flag' march in occupied Jerusalem, the Palestinians have been raising their own flags to the vehement and violent annoyance of Israeli soldiers.

Palestinians continue to raise their flag without any fear, despite Israel's repeated attempts to take it down.🇵🇸🇵🇸

- Jerusalem, 29 May pic.twitter.com/tNdRtOI7yy — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 31, 2022

Palestinian flags are being raised everywhere and include on Israeli military jeeps which might not actually be the first but shows how daring Palestinian youths are becoming today.

In an act of bravery and defiance, a Palestinian youth hoists the Palestinian flag over an Israeli military jeep at the entrance to Azzun town, east of Qalqilya. pic.twitter.com/zIN0TPkyTg — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 31, 2022

And here's another one:

A Palestinian youth holding the Palestinian flag bravely stands in front of heavily-armed Israeli occupation forces in Izbat At-Tabib, Qalqilya.



📸: Jaafar Ashtiyeh pic.twitter.com/TyL2prqWNv — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 31, 2022

And another one; its all over the Palestinian territories which Israel wants to continue to occupy:

A brave Palestinian youth raises the Palestinian flag in defiance of Israeli occupation forces and colonial settlers in Huwwara town, Nablus. pic.twitter.com/X9wuXTqouB — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 25, 2022

One thing is becoming sure for certain is there is a new sense of determination and defiance as if the Palestinian youths are saying to the Israelis 'we will have our flags not only in Jerusalem but all of the occupied Palestinian territories in cities, towns, villages and even hamlets like Beit Duqu where people are drawing a mural of the Palestinian flag.

Compass Volunteer Group draws a mural of the Palestinian flag in Beit Duqu town, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/wSHhz9YHJs — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) May 31, 2022

The flag is hoisted all over the social media:

And the Palestinian flag is raised by Jews like this one:

Anti-Zionist Jews from Neturei Karta express their solidarity with Palestine by waving the Palestinian flag and raising a banner that reads "AlQuds is the capital of Palestine".✌ pic.twitter.com/niCXxl9S3q — Reem Ouda (@ReemOuda8) May 31, 2022

And at places where the Israeli army attempts to stage their military posts: