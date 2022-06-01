  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. With Images: Viral, Revealing: Palestinian Flags Confront Israeli Soldiers

With Images: Viral, Revealing: Palestinian Flags Confront Israeli Soldiers

Published June 1st, 2022 - 08:40 GMT
Palestinian flag
Palestinian flag (AFP/Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - Every since the 'Israeli Flag' march in occupied Jerusalem, the Palestinians have been raising their own flags to the vehement and violent annoyance of Israeli soldiers.

Palestinian flags are being raised everywhere and include on Israeli military jeeps which might not actually be the first but shows how daring Palestinian youths are becoming today.

And here's another one:

And another one; its all  over the Palestinian territories which Israel wants to continue to occupy:

One thing is becoming sure for certain is there is a new sense of determination and defiance as if the Palestinian youths are saying to the Israelis 'we will have our flags not only in Jerusalem but all of the occupied Palestinian territories in cities, towns, villages and even hamlets like Beit Duqu where people are drawing a mural of the Palestinian flag.

The flag is hoisted all over the social media:

 

And the Palestinian flag is raised by Jews like this one:

And at places where the Israeli army attempts to stage their military posts:

 

Tags:JerusalemAl AqsaHowaraHebronBethlehem

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...