Imran Khan's Life in Danger! Who is Planning to Kill Pakistan's Former PM?

Pakistani authorities released a statement on Saturday saying that they have placed army forces and securities agencies in the country on high alert amid rumors of plans to assassinate the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The spokesperson of the Islamabad police department also said to implement Section 144 in the capital and gatherings have been banned to secure the safety of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert. However, until now Islamabad Police has not received any confirmed news of return from Imran Khan's team. 1/3 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) June 4, 2022

The reason behind the rising threats, the motivation, or the group behind the spread of the rumors about a possible assassination plot on the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and chairman is yet to be known or confirmed by the Pakistani authorities. However, the number of policemen and security officials increased in Bani Gala area, where Khan's luxurious house lands.

Islamabad Police Tweeted that it "will provide complete security to IK as per the law and reciprocal cooperation is expected from Security teams of Imran Khan as well."

Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan, commented regarding the rumors about the assassination plot against Khan: "Anything happens to our leader Imran Khan, will be treated as attack on Pakistan. Response will aggressive - the Handlers will also regret".

Since his no-confidence vote which led to Khan's ouster in April, millions of people have been protesting in the streets of Pakistan to show support pressuring the authorities in the country to reelect him as the prime minister.

On April 11th, Shehbaz Sharif was chosen to become Pakistan's 23rd and current prime minister.

In 2007, Pakistan's female prime minister Benazir Bhutto who served for the 11th and the 13th terms was assassinated. The Salafi jihadi group al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack.

About Imran Khan:

Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi HI PP is a Pakistani politician and former cricketer who served as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan from August 2018 until April 2022, when he was ousted through a no-confidence motion.

He founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996, which won a seat in the National Assembly in 2002.