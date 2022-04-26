  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. India Covers Gujarat’s Slums in White Cloth During Boris Johnson’s Visit

India Covers Gujarat’s Slums in White Cloth During Boris Johnson’s Visit

Published April 26th, 2022 - 07:14 GMT
Gujarat’s Slums
Boris Johnson made a 2-day visit to India with Gujarat’s as a first step on the trip. (Twitter)

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a two-day visit to India, starting his trip in Gujarat state on the western coast of the Indian subcontinent. But an unusual decision by Ahmedabad officials, the state's biggest city, stirred outrage among locals.

As the convoy of Boris Johnson marched through the streets near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, photos and videos showed white cloth covering up both sides of the streets, in what has been perceived as an attempt to hide the city's slums, so they are not seen by the UK Prime Minister.

Online people quickly shared photos and videos and protested the government's decision to hide the slums instead of actively working on providing better housing conditions to millions of its residents. 

This is not the first time Indian authorities try to hide Ahmedabad's slums during visits from global leaders. In February 2020, a wall was built across the city's streets to block the sight of poor slums during a visit by former US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, many discussed Boris Johnson's decision to make Gujarat state the first stop on his trip, since it is the home state of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is also the hometown of most Britons of Indian origins

Boris Johnson's visit to India ended last Friday after he and Modi announced signing new defense and trade agreements. 

Tags:IndiaukBoris JohnsonAhmedabadGujarat

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...