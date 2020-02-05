  1. Home
India Terrified: Man Beheads Wife and Walks to the Police Station Holding Her Severed Head

Riham Darwish

Published February 5th, 2020 - 06:59 GMT
The father of the victim has reportedly filed a complaint against his son-in-law and the police have started full investigations into the murder. (Twitter)

Residents of an Uttar Pradesh village to the north of India screamed in terror over a horrifying scene that took place in their village on Saturday morning when a 30-year old man gruesomely murdered his 26-year old wife, beheaded her and walked down the streets waving her severed head while walking towards the police station.

Police officials in Bahadurpur village reported that the couple, married for about two years, had a violent dispute on Saturday morning before the husband fatally attacked his wife using a sharp weapon.

While reasons leading to the attack remain unknown, the couple was said to have had a daughter a year ago, but she passed away a few days after she was born due to sickness. Following their daughter's death, the victim had been living at her parent's house and was reunited with her husband only 4-days before the deadly attack. 

Eyewitnesses reported that the husband carried his wife's severed head and walked towards the police station while singing the national anthem, striking terror in the village.

Online, people expressed their utter shock, especially that videos and photos of the incident flooded social media networks following the news. In a video, the husband can be seen walking down the street amid terrified screaming crowds.

The father of the victim has reportedly filed a complaint against his son-in-law and the police have started full investigations into the murder.

According to the Daily mail, India witnesses the highest rate of spousal homicides known as "dowery deaths" and it makes up about 40 to 50 percent of female murder cases in the country.


