Indian official issued directive to drain massive dam in order to salvage his phone

ALBAWABA An Indian official, Rajesh Vishwas accidentally dropped his Samsung phone into the dam while taking a selfie.

It was further reported that he requested the dam to be drained as the phone contained crucial government data that required retrieval,According to media reports.

An Indian government official, Rajesh Vishwas, was suspended after he ordered a reservoir to be drained to retrieve his phone which fell after he was taking a selfie, the BBC reported on Saturday.https://t.co/EnIAoWvkHt pic.twitter.com/DOyMpUWJAC — Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) May 27, 2023

The incident happened at Kharkata Dam in Chhattisgarh state in central India.

The food inspector dropped his Samsung phone, worth about $1,200 (100,000 rupees), into Dam, on Sunday.

For several consecutive days, the pump tirelessly operated, expelling approximately two million liters (440,000 gallons) of water, an amount purportedly sufficient to irrigate an expanse of 6 square kilometers (600 hectares) of agricultural land.

Following a laborious three-day process of draining the water from the dam, Vishwas, an employee in food inspection, sadly learned that his phone had sustained irreparable damage and was rendered inoperable due to its extended immersion in water.