India's First Metaverse Wedding; Harry Potter Style!

Published February 2nd, 2022 - 11:31 GMT
The couple's avatars against a Hogwarts-inspired background. (Photo Courtesy TardiVerse)
The Indian couple have opted for a Hogwarts-themed party which will be held in the Metaverse on February 6.

Congratulations to the virtual couple! Indian groom and bride has decided to be the first to hold a Metaverse wedding in the country.

Amid invitation limitation due to the pandemic in the country, Dinesh Sivakumar Padmavathi and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy from Tamil Nad decided to throw a unique ceremony where they can invite as many beloved ones as they can.

According to CNN, India’s wedding gatherings are currently limited to 100 people. However, via the Metaverse wedding the couple were able to invite 2,000 people.

What was unique and special with their wedding was it only because it's happening virtually, but also because their invitations were customized according to Harry Potter’s way. The movie fans have gone crazy after noticing the wedding invitations.

The Indian couple have opted for a Hogwarts-themed party which will be held in the Metaverse on February 6 where guests can attend via their phones, tablets or laptops, Sources added.

The 24-year-old groom has designed along with the start-up platform ‘TardiVerse’ to create a castle-like digital space inspired by Hogwarts.

The actual wedding will take place near close friends and relatives in Ramaswamy's village in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district; Afterwards, the happy couple will join their Metaverse wedding which cost $2,016.

The wedding reception will last for a whole hour where the bride and the groom will be able to address people who will explore the castle and customize their avatars' appearance and outfit.

Furthermore, Mr. Padmavathi said that he is glad to have this Metaverse wedding as it opens the opportunity to create a look alike 3D avatar to his father-in-law who passed away last year.

Reports claimed that earlier there have been other Metaverse weddings, including a US couple who held a physical ceremony alongside a digital one on the virtual platform, Virbela.

