Influencer regrets getting Messi tattoo

ALBAWABA - Colombian influencer Maicol Quinonez got a huge Messi tattoo on his forehead after Argentia's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory over France on Dec. 18. But he said it was the worst decision ever.

Quinonez said that he is a huge fan of the Argentina football player Lionel Messi and that's why he inked it.

His Instagram post got huge interaction, some people slammed his move and mocked his ink saying he is being ridiculous while other Messi fans supported him saying they might do the same.

A person commented: "Bro at least get a good tattoo artist. Shit looks like a 4-year-old wrote it." Another added: "Do you think Messi cares???"

Not only Messi's tattoo, the Colombian influencer, widely known as Mike Jambs, inked three stars on his left cheek and "D10S, a nickname for Diego Maradona" on the other side.

Quinonez shared a video on Dec. 21 and wrote: "Cumpliendo el reto, TE AMO @leomessi — Fulfilling the challenge, I LOVE YOU @leomessi ." One week ago, he shared a post with the caption: "I REGRET MY MESSI TATTOO."