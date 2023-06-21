Initiative successfully delivers aid to Rukban camp

ALBAWABA - The Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF) initiative was able to successfully break through the siege placed on the Rukban refugee camp and deliver humanitarian aid to the camp's residents for the first time in almost ten years.

An activist, speaker, and SETF director for detainee affairs for Syria published a video on Twitter announcing the start of the "Syrian Oasis" Aid Operation, in which SETF crews will fly aid supplies to the Rukban refugee camp.

مهم: @syrianetf تكسر الحصار على حوالي ٨٠٠٠ إنسان في مخيم الركبان pic.twitter.com/WSxKKUwFK1 — Omar Alshogre | عمر الشغري (@omarAlshogre) June 20, 2023

Almost 8,000 women and children have been forced to live in appalling conditions and have been denied access to basic necessities because of a firmly imposed blockade carried out by al-Assad regime and its supporters over the years.

The operation aims to deliver seeds and irrigation equipment so residents will be able to grow their own food, as well as school supplies for the more than 1,000 children in the camp who have been denied an education.

According to the SETF website, the delivery process will start once the supplies are delivered by SETF to the Ayn al-Asad Airbase, an encampment of the Iraqi Armed Forces located in the Al Anbar Governorate and then to the al-Tanf garrison where SETF staff on the ground distributes the aid to the camp civilians.

"Marking a significant turning point in the siege, SETF is now the first organization to deliver aid directly to the camp despite the international community’s failure to respond to their pleas." the SETF said on their website.