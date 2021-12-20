Innovative Wheelchairs For Dogs, Cats in Gaza, Thanks to This Man

For several days now, online people have been sharing photos, videos, and posts highlighting an animal rescue center in the Gaza Strip, one that has been restoring animals' ability to move after injuries.

Despite hard living conditions in Gaza, which has been under Israeli military siege since 2007, Saeed El-Aer has established the Sulala Animal Rescue, in which he rescues stray animals, treats the injured ones, and keeps them warm and safe.

Saeed who has started this shelter in 2018 has also been putting extra effort into treating disabled animals, providing them with unique kinds of limbs so they can move around again.

مبادرة في غزة لتركيب أطراف صناعية للحيوانات المُعاقة🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/KPjxCNHWhQ — غزة الآن - Gaza Now #عاجل 🚨 (@GazaNownews) December 14, 2021

Translation: "A Gaza initiative to installing artificial limbs for disabled animals".

A Palestinian animal shelter in occupied Gaza is using kids' bikes and toy cars to make wheelchairs and artificial limbs for dogs and cats.



The center says many were injured by Israeli airstrikes: "We are trying to give them special care with the simple things that we have." pic.twitter.com/aM0Kw1DOch — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 13, 2021

Using old bikes and children's toy cars, Saeed has been aiding paralyzed animals who have lost a limb or two, restoring their ability to walk and run.

Online people widely shared photos of animals rescued by Saeed and his team, saluting their dedication and hard work to help the animals in the Gaza strip.