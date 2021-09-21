Instagrammer With Over Two Million Followers Is in Fact an International Hustler

Ramon Abbas, who’s famous nick name is Hushpuppi, a very famous Dubai-based Instagramer was arrested by the FBI for being an international hustler.

According to the FBI, Hushpuppi, who has over 2.5 Million followers on Twitter and 1.3 million Snapchat subscribers for his extravagant lifestyle, is one of the most notorious scammers in the world.

Hushpuppi's arrest in Dubai was based on intelligence was there collateral damage? https://t.co/GKmcRWrHKi — King Romeo 💭🕊 (@RoyaltyKingpin) September 18, 2021

The 38-year-old Nigerian man has his own airplane beside several luxurious cars such as Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Bentley, and he even matches his cars with his tops' colors.

According to sources, Hushpuppi has gained all the money by fraud, in fact he has a full gang behind him. Abbas used to mug people in various countries including the US and Europe.

Hushpuppi: Instagram Grants Suspected Fraudster Access To Continue Using His Account: Instagram has said Nigerian fraudster Hushpuppi may continue using his account despite facing conviction for fraud in the United States. Dubai-based The National reported that Instagram… pic.twitter.com/37nucxUYcH — King Tri-Zi (@KingTriZi) September 21, 2021

A statement shared by the US Department of Justice says that Ramon Abbas is convicted in several crimes including, fraud, money laundering, appropriation of others’ funds by deception, and E-mail and bank data hacking.

Ramon Abbas was arrested and handed over to the US police by the Emirati authorities in June last year in a huge operation called “fox hunting.”

The police have busted false documents used by the "Hushpuppi" gang in fraud electronic operations outside the country that are worth over one billion and 600 million dirhams beside the fancy cars, computers, smartphones, memory cards and hard disks.

On the other hand, Instagram has announced to allow the Nigerian fraudster Hushpuppi to maintain his active status of his account justifying that he didn’t ‘violate any of our laws’ to close his Instagram account.'

About Hushpuppi:

Ramon Abbas was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. He later emigrated to Malaysia and subsequently to the United Arab Emirates where he lived till his arrest. He admitted to fathering a child in 2013.

According to a friend, Abbas obtained his secondary school education in Government College, Ikorodu, Lagos State. Many news platforms also reported that Abbas was once a second-hand clothes seller in Lagos. Abbas prided himself on his humble beginnings.