Installing a Kaaba Model in Iraq Triggers Anger

Twitter users have widely shared photos and videos for a Kaaba model in Karbala’s city in Iraq. The model is believed to be installed near the shrine of Imam Hussein Bin Ali Bin Abi Talib.

The videos showed a group gathering next to a Kaaba model circling around it and some people have started to even kiss it as if it was the real one.

Muslims across social media platforms have denounced the act saying that it is an offensive move against the Islamic world and it’s also considered as a transgression of the Islamic sanctities.

Translation: “Now we only need to install a model for Al-Aqsa mosque and we’re done.”

Translation: “Anyone who wants to perform Hajj now there’s no need to head to Saudi Arabia.”

Nevertheless, some Twitter users announced their support for Iraqis in Karbala and slammed huge backlashes they received; adding that it is a nice gesture to celebrate the birth of Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib and revealing the importance of respecting others’ freedom.

Translation: “In Karbala and to celebrate the birth anniversary of Imam Ali on February 13th, an expressive model of the Holy Kaaba symbolizing the birth of the Imam inside it was placed as some people started to kiss the model in good faith while others floated around it. However, anti-Shia started to widely share the videos under the title ‘Shia found their alternative’.”

However, One of the owners of the processions in the city, named Abbas Al-Mousawi, stated that this model, which was placed between the two holy mosques, is an ancient tradition in Karbala as it takes place every year to mark the birth anniversary of Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib.

He also added that a long time ago and specifically at the time of the leader Abdul Karim Qasim, the Kaaba model was usually installed in the Baluch Square.

The original ‘Holly Kaaba’, which is located in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, is a building at the center of Islam's most important mosque, Al-Masjid Al-Haram. It is the most sacred site according to Muslims .

According to Wikipedia, the Qur'an contains several verses regarding the origin of the Kaaba. It states that the Kaaba was the first House of Worship for mankind, and that it was built by Ibrahim and Ismail.