Internet Brings Attention to Amazon's Alarming Unusual Fires

Shocking photos and videos are circulating social media for the wildfires that have been burning the Amazon rainforest for three weeks now.

Criticizing the poor media coverage of the massive fires inflaming in the world’s largest tropical forest, social media users shared alarming videos from several Brazilian cities calling for more attention to the matter.

a reminder that the amazon forest has been on fire for 3 weeks now and because of the lack of media coverage people don’t know about it. this is one of most important ecosystems on earth pic.twitter.com/bJWtsShOky — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) August 20, 2019

Other users shared photos from São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city when the sky was blacked out by the intense blazes.

🌎Just a little alert to the world: the sky randomly turned dark today in São Paulo, and meteorologists believe it’s smoke from the fires burning *thousands* of kilometers away, in Rondônia or Paraguay. Imagine how much has to be burning to create that much smoke(!). SOS🌎 pic.twitter.com/P1DrCzQO6x — Shannon Sims (@shannongsims) August 20, 2019

While the Amazons have an annual fire season that runs through August to October, experts warned that the wildfires are already bad it can be seen from space compared to the last years.