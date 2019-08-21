Internet Brings Attention to Amazon's Alarming Unusual Fires

  1. Home
Published August 21st, 2019 - 07:11 GMT
(Twitter)

Shocking photos and videos are circulating social media for the wildfires that have been burning the Amazon rainforest for three weeks now.

Criticizing the poor media coverage of the massive fires inflaming in the world’s largest tropical forest, social media users shared alarming videos from several Brazilian cities calling for more attention to the matter.

Other users shared photos from São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city when the sky was blacked out by the intense blazes.

While the Amazons have an annual fire season that runs through August to October, experts warned that the wildfires are already bad it can be seen from space compared to the last years.


