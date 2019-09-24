Internet Digs Dirt on Joe Biden. Is This a Smear Campaign?

During the past week, several videos have resurfaced on social media, in what could be an attempt to smear Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

One of these videos is of a young woman asking Biden a question about his policies on the environment. Biden then grabs her hands, disregarding her question in a patronizing way and says, “thank you for admiring me so much.”

Another day, another Paleolithic Biden moment.



A young woman is asking him a serious, critical question.



He grabs her hands. Why?



As she persists, he pats them patronizingly and says “Thank you for admiring me so much.”



This is a man from another time. pic.twitter.com/SpZYAGFi9j — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) September 23, 2019

Another resurfaced video of Biden has also stirred debate.

"[Israel] is the best $3 billion dollar investment we make. Were there not an Israel the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect her interests in the region."



- Joe Biden (1986) pic.twitter.com/e7qZqUoTUW — Henny Penny (@aggrotwink) September 22, 2019

The fact that these debates are resurfacing is raising questions as to whether they are attempts to smear Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, or if Biden might not be so clear on his policies with his voters.

Biden doesn't benefit from the same kind of unified partisan Dem propaganda front that Hillary did at this point in the last cycle -- but if he wins the nomination, they'll use similar tactics: every allegation of corruption will be denied or dismissed as "right-wing smears" — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 23, 2019

The videos are circulating online at the same time President Trump's conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is causing speculation. Democrats claim that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. However, Trump argues that the real issue is Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, regarding business dealings in Ukraine years ago. The question still remains, is Joe Biden really being targeted by cancel culture? Or is he not the ideal democratic presidential candidate after all?