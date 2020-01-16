The Internet Has a Serious Question: Is This Man Walking Around Doha Actually John Bolton?

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published January 16th, 2020 - 06:43 GMT
Some suggested that 'Bolton' was walking by the Emiri Diwan, which is the administrative office of the Emir of Qatar. (Twitter)

A short video clip featuring a man who looks almost exactly the same as former US National Security Advisor John Bolton prompted a Twitter debate on whether this is in fact John Bolton  strolling through the streets of Doha, Qatar without security detail.

As soon as the video went viral, Twitter users were split over the identity of the man, as some expressed their confidence that it is actually John Bolton, drawing attention to a big ring the former US official usually wears on his ring finger.

Additionally, users familiar with Doha streets tried to locate the street the video was filmed in, saying that it's close to the Amiri Diwan, which is the administrative office of the Emir of Qatar.

Some people online questioned the reason someone would choose to film in the area and zoom in unless they knew Bolton was there. 

Other tweets expressed curiosity about what Bolton could be doing in Doha, and whether he was there on a business visit or an official one, even though he resigned from the Trump administration last September.

John Bolton was a top-ranking official in the US government between April 2018 and September 2019. Upon leaving the White House, Bolton and President Donald Trump seemed to have different narratives of what ended the National Security Advisor's tenure.

Trump said that he had asked Bolton to resign over strongly disagreeing with many of his suggestions, while Bolton emphasized that he had offered his resignation a day earlier. Different sources had reported that the two men had different visions regarding the US sanctions on Iran.


