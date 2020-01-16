The Internet Has a Serious Question: Is This Man Walking Around Doha Actually John Bolton?

A short video clip featuring a man who looks almost exactly the same as former US National Security Advisor John Bolton prompted a Twitter debate on whether this is in fact John Bolton strolling through the streets of Doha, Qatar without security detail.

You guys is this John Bolton spotted just casually walking around AlMessila area in Doha?😅 pic.twitter.com/PbpnChNPGM — Haya Al-Thani (@hayabntalwaleed) January 15, 2020

As soon as the video went viral, Twitter users were split over the identity of the man, as some expressed their confidence that it is actually John Bolton, drawing attention to a big ring the former US official usually wears on his ring finger.

Here’s an extra comparison point for good measure. pic.twitter.com/lhwcwohUDs — Sam (@Samir_Madani) January 15, 2020

If it's not him it's a near perfect doppleganger — LadyBlaidd (@Blaidd_tx) January 15, 2020

Additionally, users familiar with Doha streets tried to locate the street the video was filmed in, saying that it's close to the Amiri Diwan, which is the administrative office of the Emir of Qatar.

So it seems he's walking past this wall --> pic.twitter.com/ngfStrFLCF — Michael Szydlo (@MichaelSzydlo) January 15, 2020

Outside the walls of the Emiri Diwan - the seat of government in Qatar. https://t.co/nERzCAqhGp — Evan Hill (@evanchill) January 15, 2020

Guys ! Technically this not the diwan . It’s old palace for one of members of royal family .. the diwan is near that place by its water front side .. — Suleiman (@Suleimanh027) January 16, 2020

Would he really leave the Diwan on foot though? unless it was just a stroll near it — Mohamed Hashem (@mhashem_) January 15, 2020

Some people online questioned the reason someone would choose to film in the area and zoom in unless they knew Bolton was there.

Why did the camera zoom in. Did they pass him, recognize and make another pass to film? It's a bit odd. — Y2K (@firepunchd) January 15, 2020

Other tweets expressed curiosity about what Bolton could be doing in Doha, and whether he was there on a business visit or an official one, even though he resigned from the Trump administration last September.

It sure is. What’s he scheming now? Pretty sure it’s probably in the best interest of his personal bank account and NOT in the USA’s best National security interest. — April in TX (@BGHeaven) January 15, 2020

It’s him. Qatar is hub for US military and intelligence and there’s a lot of publicly known and private meetings with GCC leaders re: Iran mess we’re unleashing. FYI: I lived in Qatar 2014-17 (Abu Hamour) & visit bases there are region. You’d be shocked how often celebs are there — I’m Batman (@thejacques4) January 15, 2020

John Bolton was a top-ranking official in the US government between April 2018 and September 2019. Upon leaving the White House, Bolton and President Donald Trump seemed to have different narratives of what ended the National Security Advisor's tenure.

Trump said that he had asked Bolton to resign over strongly disagreeing with many of his suggestions, while Bolton emphasized that he had offered his resignation a day earlier. Different sources had reported that the two men had different visions regarding the US sanctions on Iran.