Internet Delights in Trump's Plan to Purchase Greenland

Since it was first reported that US Donald Trump is considering buying Greenland from Denmark, the memes have been coming thick and fast.







It was first addressed by the Wall Street Journal last week when it reported that Trump “expressed interest” in the semi-autonomous Danish island and discussed with his advisers if it would be possible for the US to acquire the land, citing the natural sources and geopolitical relevance.

The president repeatedly stressed its strategic importance. This comes a month before he is scheduled to visit Denmark as part of a trip to Europe.

Moreover, the president has claimed the ability to prove that Denmark’s ownership of the island is “hurting” the national economy of Denmark.

So Trump wants to buy Greenland (probably because he knows the devastating truth on climate change) but what about the American commonwealths that need help, funding, and Federal representation? #GreenlandPurchase #TrumpGreenland pic.twitter.com/D6I2WJnzoL — Tyler Moroles (@TylerMoroles) August 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Denmark and the government on Greenland have both responded stressing the land “is not for sale”, dismissing any attempts might be considered by Trump and his administration.

"Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I consistently hope that this is not seriously meant," Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

While many have considered Trump’s plan as one of many absurd ideas he came up with since he entered the office in 2016, the story has attracted the attention of the internet users who jumped on it making jokes and fun online.

Between joking whether the president actually knew Greenland’s place on the map and Greenland’s response to the news, dozens of memes were shared on Twitter. Here are a couple.

Trump asked white house aides if he could buy Greenland 🤦🏼‍♀️



Denmark: pic.twitter.com/HOS6jvYVTb — sylvie (@SassyGirlBoss) August 16, 2019

Trump wants to buy #Greenland? Let’s make him find it on a map first. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2019