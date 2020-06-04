  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. The Internet Wishes the Cheesecake Factory Looter 'a Wonderful Day'

The Internet Wishes the Cheesecake Factory Looter 'a Wonderful Day'

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published June 4th, 2020 - 06:28 GMT
The Internet Wishes the Cheesecake Factory Looter 'a Wonderful Day'
The cheesecake could otherwise cost at least $40. (Twitter: @SamInspired)

As protests over police violence against African Americans continue in the United States, several protests were interrupted by looting and violent clashes earlier this week.

Footage of people crashing into shops and malls and sacking whatever products they could have filled the internet ever since, but only one looter won hearts online; a Seattle, WA young lady wearing a black mask and holding a whole cheesecake.

The young woman, whose name remained anonymous, apparently took the chance and decided that the only thing worth the risk is getting a tasty Cheesecake factory whole cake with either strawberries or cherries, one that could otherwise cost at least $40.

Social media users saluted the looter for her sweet tooth and wished she enjoys her cheesecake.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...