Iran Executes 128 Women Since 2013, Defends Death Penalty For Under 18

Amnesty International slammed the Islamic Republic of Iran over defending the death penalty to people who are less than the age of 18.

In a statement released on Sunday, the organization denounced the Iranian judiciary’s official, Kazem GharibAbadi, for defending death penalty to non-adults describing it as “disgusting.” It also referred to it as “unrealistic and contrary to international law.”



Amnesty International also called the Islamic Republic's in Iran defense of the death penalty against persons under the age of 18 unrealistic and contrary to international law.

#ProsecuteRaisiNow pic.twitter.com/4S1Fy8iku9 — Florence Nightingale (@FlorenceIran) December 18, 2021

Furthermore, Gharibabadi commented on Saturday, following the adoption of a UN resolution on human rights violations in Iran which is related to the death penalty for less than 18 people, saying that “there is no international obligation for his country to ensure that the death penalty is not imposed on persons under the age of 18.”

Despite international pressure on Iran, the country's laws set the age of criminal punishment for children at 15 years for boys and 9 years for girls. Tehran which joined the Convention on the Rights of the Child about 27 years ago. However, executions of children have not stopped.

According to Islamic Republic of #Iran laws, women do not have the right to divorce even in cases of domestic violence and abuse.



For a more in depth analysis of women and the death penalty in Iran, see: https://t.co/5ApKkr2D0b#NoDeathPenalty — Iran Human Rights (IHR NGO) (@IHRights) December 19, 2021

Iran is not only killing children, the country has executed the 6th woman in less than a month. According to IFMAT report, the Islamic republic had performed death penalty against an unidentified woman on December 14, 2021. She had been imprisoned for seven years.

Data shows that this is Iran’s 128th woman to be executed since 2013, and the sixth woman hanged in less than a month (23 days) in Iran.

.@Amnesty: Islamic Republic has performed at least 246 recorded executions in 2020. That is 56% of all death penalties in MENA. The Islamic regime has killed at least 3 child offenders, 9 women (the most in the region) & used execution as a way to repress dissidents.#IranTruth pic.twitter.com/IVysJqKcAa — IranTrue (@iran_true) April 21, 2021

Last year, Amnesty International reported that at least 483 people were executed in the Middle East and North Africa with 16 of them being women.

According to the organization, Iran executed 9 women last year topping the list. The country was also accountable for 56% of all recorded executions in the MENA region.

