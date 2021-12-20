  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Iran Executes 128th Women Since 2013, Defends Death Penalty For The Under 18

Iran Executes 128 Women Since 2013, Defends Death Penalty For Under 18

Published December 20th, 2021 - 11:18 GMT
Amnesty International
Amnesty International. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Amnesty International slammed the Islamic Republic of Iran over defending the death penalty to people who are less than the age of 18.

Also ReadDozens of Women Executed in MENA in 2020; Iran Tops the ListDozens of Women Executed in MENA in 2020; Iran Tops the List

In a statement released on Sunday, the organization denounced the Iranian judiciary’s official, Kazem GharibAbadi, for defending death penalty to non-adults describing it as “disgusting.” It also referred to it as “unrealistic and contrary to international law.”
 

Furthermore, Gharibabadi commented on Saturday, following the adoption of a UN resolution on human rights violations in Iran which is related to the death penalty for less than 18 people, saying that “there is no international obligation for his country to ensure that the death penalty is not imposed on persons under the age of 18.”

Despite international pressure on Iran, the country's laws set the age of criminal punishment for children at 15 years for boys and 9 years for girls. Tehran which joined the Convention on the Rights of the Child about 27 years ago. However, executions of children have not stopped.

Iran is not only killing children, the country has executed the 6th woman in less than a month. According to IFMAT report, the Islamic republic had performed death penalty against an unidentified woman on December 14, 2021. She had been imprisoned for seven years.

Data shows that this is Iran’s 128th woman to be executed since 2013, and the sixth woman hanged in less than a month (23 days) in Iran. 

Last year, Amnesty International reported that at least 483 people were executed in the Middle East and North Africa with 16 of them being women.

According to the organization, Iran executed 9 women last year topping the list. The country was also accountable for 56% of all recorded executions in the MENA region.
 

Tags:Amnesty InternationalIranexecution

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...