  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Iran May Have Just Executed a Kurdish Political Activist a Few Days Ago; Human Rights Gro…

Iran May Have Just Executed a Kurdish Political Activist a Few Days Ago; Human Rights Group Reveals

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published April 13th, 2020 - 09:10 GMT
Iran May Have Just Executed a Kurdish Political Activist a Few Days Ago; Human Rights Group Reveals
Iran had announced the release of 85,000 prisoners last month, citing attempts to limit the spread of COVID-19. (Twitter)

Kurdish and Iranian social media activists circulated news of Iranian authorities executing a prominent Kurdish political activist a few days ago. They accused The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan PUK of handing him over to Iran which resulted in his death.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, Mustafa Salimi was held in Saqqez Prison a few days after he escaped his earlier imprisonment, during the 27th of March riots amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Salimi, who had been arrested in 2003 and sentenced to 15 years in jail, was re-arrested and was reportedly hanged in Saqqez Prison last Saturday.

Kurdish activists have pointed fingers at PUK for handing Salimi back to Iranian officials, accusing them of working for the Iranian government instead of supporting the Kurdish people.

On their website, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has urged the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Human Rights to condemn Salimi's death, calling on the UN Security Council and the European Union to take serious action to force Iran to release thousands of political detainees during the pandemic to protect their lives.

Iran had announced the release of 85,000 prisoners last month, citing attempts to limit the spread of COVID-19 which has killed more than 4k people so far, according to official figures.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...