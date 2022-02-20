Iran: Nationwide Teachers’ Protests Result in Arrests

Iranian teachers in more than 50 cities across the nation have staged several protests in demand of higher pay that can help them alleviate the economic strains they have been living in since 2017.

According to Iran International, thousands of Iranian teachers have assembled in several cities across the country in demand of major reforms that include higher pay for them, ones that can help them through the 5th consecutive year of financial challenges.

Feb. 19 - Ilam, W #Iran

"(President) Raisi, (parliament speaker) Ghalibaf, this is the last message. The teacher's movement is ready for an uprising!"

Iranian teachers are fed up and want higher wages. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/JsNXEzmTSQ — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) February 19, 2022

Online platforms have been flooding with videos and photos showing teachers' gathering in streets in about 50 cities, with signs and slogans that called on their government to consider higher pay that matches the soaring inflation they have been suffering from since 2017.

Protests at Alborz province to the north of Iran have been reported as the biggest so far, prompting many on social media to use the hashtag #البرز in support of Alborz's teachers. Teachers in Iran have been organizing these protests for the sixth time in three months.

On Saturday Iranian teachers held their sixth round of nationwide protests in three months in dozens of Iranian cities to demand fair wages and release of their jailed colleagues.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/CSj4PmTBWr — Alex kennedy (@Alexkennedy30) February 19, 2022

تجمع احتجاجی للمعلمین في محافظة #البرز

هاجمت القوات الأمنية تجمع #المعلمين

تعرض المعلمين للضرب والاحتجاز

واعتقال ما لا يقل عن 15 معلماً #انتفاضة_الشعب_الإيراني

#الشعب_يريد_إسقاط_النظام pic.twitter.com/TdwbCAaXPi — منظمة مجاهدي خلق (@Mojahedinar) February 19, 2022

Translation: "Teachers protest in Alborz province on Saturday. Security forces have attacked teachers, beating and arresting at least 15 teachers."

The opposition-led the National Council of Resistance of Iran has estimated the number of cities where teachers' protests took place by 100 cities all over Iran. Online sources have also reported several attacks by police forces that tried to disperse protesters before arresting at least 15 teachers in Alborz province.

The deteriorating economic situation in Iran started several years before the COVID-19 pandemic, which only made things more difficult for about 84 million Iranians.

#Iran

Feb 19, 2022

A voice strangled in the throat of an Iranian woman (teacher) seeking the basic rights of life

Iranian teachers took to the streets today and shouted that we will not remain silent #IranProtests #اعتراضات_سراسریpic.twitter.com/fdrxqmWrob — 𝕄𝕠𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕗𝕒.𝕄 (@MostafaMe4) February 19, 2022

Due to US sanctions that were imposed after the former US administration led by Donald Trump had revoked the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2015, the Iranian economy has been facing a series of challenges that got even worse since the beginning of 2020, year of the novel coronavirus.

For the past several weeks, Iranian officials have been negotiating a new agreement with western countries in Vienna, ones that once reached can eventually help improve the financial situation in Iran.