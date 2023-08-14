  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Iran: psychotherapy to women who disobey hijab rule

Iran: psychotherapy to women who disobey hijab rule

Published August 14th, 2023 - 09:59 GMT
Iranian woman
Iranian star Afsaneh Bayegan is forced to visit psychotherapy clinic after sharing photos without hijab on Instagram. (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - Iran continues to target women who refuse to obey compulsory hijab rule in the Islamic Republic, with the latest decision triggering massive anger among Iranian women.

Also ReadIranian journalists awarded over role in Mahsa Amini storyIranian journalists awarded over role in Mahsa Amini story

Iran has imposed a new rule against Iranian women who are not willing to wear hijabs in public. The new regulation forces women who reject the compulsory hijab rule to undergo psychotherapy sessions.

The rule comes after Iranian star Afsaneh Bayegan shared unveiled photos of herself from a public celebration on Instagram triggering Iranian authorities to impose 2 years sentence against the 61-year-old artist.

Despite the court's suspension of the detention rule, the Iranian artist Bayegan is forced to attend a psychotherapy clinic at least once a week.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini, 21, in the custody of Iran's morality police, women in Iran have been fighting the country's compulsory hijab rule and appearing without a headscarf in public.

Iranian woman

Iranian star Afsaneh Bayegan. (Instagram)

In return, Iran has imposed further tight rules to face the new protests against its forced hijab rule by implementing cameras to detect and reveal the identity of those Iranian women who hit the streets without their hijabs.

Nevertheless, following protests after the death of Mahsa Amini last September, Iran has withdrawn morality police from the streets. However, a while ago, the Iranian government announce relaunching members of the morality police to fight anti-hijabis.

Tags:psychotherapy clinicIranIranian womanhijabMahsa Amini

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now