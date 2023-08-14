Iran: psychotherapy to women who disobey hijab rule

ALBAWABA - Iran continues to target women who refuse to obey compulsory hijab rule in the Islamic Republic, with the latest decision triggering massive anger among Iranian women.

Iran has imposed a new rule against Iranian women who are not willing to wear hijabs in public. The new regulation forces women who reject the compulsory hijab rule to undergo psychotherapy sessions.

The rule comes after Iranian star Afsaneh Bayegan shared unveiled photos of herself from a public celebration on Instagram triggering Iranian authorities to impose 2 years sentence against the 61-year-old artist.

The Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti shared a video of fellow actress Afsaneh Bayegan playing the musical instrument the sehtar with her hair uncovered, with the caption:



“I won’t let you be alone,” referring to Bayegan being sentenced to two years in prison (suspended, meaning… pic.twitter.com/9QU7lsMYsm — IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) July 25, 2023

Despite the court's suspension of the detention rule, the Iranian artist Bayegan is forced to attend a psychotherapy clinic at least once a week.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini, 21, in the custody of Iran's morality police, women in Iran have been fighting the country's compulsory hijab rule and appearing without a headscarf in public.

Iranian star Afsaneh Bayegan. (Instagram)

In return, Iran has imposed further tight rules to face the new protests against its forced hijab rule by implementing cameras to detect and reveal the identity of those Iranian women who hit the streets without their hijabs.

Nevertheless, following protests after the death of Mahsa Amini last September, Iran has withdrawn morality police from the streets. However, a while ago, the Iranian government announce relaunching members of the morality police to fight anti-hijabis.