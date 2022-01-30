Iran Releases Human Rights Activist Atena Daemi

In a huge celebration, human rights defender Atena Daemi was received, after being freed from jail in Iran. She was imprisoned for 5 years for her peaceful human rights work.

Several human rights organizations have hailed the decision to release Daemi. Amnesty International described it as “Great news!”. However, the organization also decried the fact that activist Atena Daemi shouldn't have spent a day behind bars.

Great news! Iranian human rights defender #AtenaDaemi was released after five years in prison! She should not have spent a single day behind bars for her peaceful human rights activism. Many thanks to everyone across the globe who tirelessly campaigned for her release! pic.twitter.com/8ei4wFM1mc — Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) January 25, 2022

Huge campaigns took place since activist Atena Daemi was jailed 5 years ago. Now following her release, activists grabbed the chance to celebrate this joyful-happy news as they shared many hashtags on social media.

“#AtenaDaemi, #freeatenadaemi and #آتنا_دائمی”, people spread the news in all the languages as they marked her heroic role in defending human rights in the country. A person said: “Bravo to #AtenaDaemi her stance for human rights and her bravery!”

Another one Tweeted: “A Moment of Happiness for a Mother Smiling face with tears; When she finds out that her daughter #AtenaDaemi has been released from prison and returned home.”

Furthermore, activists have called for international support for those who remained behind in Iranian jails and asked for global action against the regime’s attempts to silence human rights defenders.

Good morning! Did you know Iranian women are very strong? They have been fighting dictators one after another. #AtenaDaemi was just released after 6 years of imprisonment. Check out our newsletter! We covered #IranTalks, Iran's regional meddling & more.. https://t.co/F9aYWmwk31 pic.twitter.com/nVQIA1kFKE — OIAC Organization of Iranian American Communities (@OrgIAC) January 27, 2022

According to an Amnesty report, Atena Daemi was serving a 7-year prison term for her peaceful human rights activism. She rallied against Iran’s death penalty and championed the rights of women and children. Daemi also slammed the executions in her country on Facebook and Twitter and attended meetings with relatives of death row inmates.