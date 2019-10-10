  1. Home
  3. Iranian Girl Arrested for Sharing a Video of Herself Dancing on Social Media

Salam Bustanji

Published October 10th, 2019 - 09:20 GMT
Rami Khoury/ Al Bawaba
Young Iranian street dancer, Sahra Afsharian, got arrested for uploading a video of herself dancing on Instagram. This week alone, two other women were also arrested for dancing in public, and activists are enraged. 

Afsharian's family came forward after Iranian authorities threatened them if they tried to bring her story to the media. This is not uncommon in the conservative Islamic Republic of Iran. Several other activists have also been arrested, never to be heard of, for the same reason as well as for other trivial ‘crimes’ such as taking off their headscarves or even going to football games. 

In 2014, a group of Pharrell Williams fans arrested for dancing to the song Happy on the rooftops of Tehran received suspended sentences of imprisonment and lashes.

In July, a teenage dancer, Maedeh Hojabri, who had more than 600,000 followers, was arrested for uploading a video of herself dancing on Instagram. 

Female activists and social media influencers have been protesting what they describe as misogynist laws against females in Iran. In return, authorities have been targeting social media influencers and activists, arresting those who are violating their laws. 


