Iranian Rapper Arrested for a Song Criticizing the Islamic Republic

Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, originally from Isfahan, was arrested by security forces on Monday following a rap song criticizing the Islamic Republic rule, the singer’s relatives announced on Instagram.

According to Iran Human Rights Monitor (Iran HRM), the Iranian rapper’s house was searched and his personal stuff were confiscated upon his arrest. A group of agents raided Salehi's home and after searching it, he was taken to an unknown location.

Toomaj Salehi @ToomajSalehi , an Iranian rapper defying the Islamic Republic, has been arrested by IR forces in #Iran . Please be his voice, as he has been the voice of his people suffering under the Islamic Republic's rule. #FreeToomaj #توماج_صالحی https://t.co/ta6uUagfAq — Hichkas (@HichkasOfficial) September 14, 2021

Activists worldwide have called international communities to join their voices in pressuring the Iranian government to release him. Famous Iranian journalist and activist, Masih Alinejad, shared the rapper’s song on Twitter and wrote : “Please be his voice, as he has been the voice of his people suffering under the Islamic Republic's rule.”

Toomaj Salehi @ToomajSalehi , an Iranian rapper defying the Islamic Republic, has been arrested by IR forces in #Iran . Please be his voice, as he has been the voice of his people suffering under the Islamic Republic's rule. @HichkasOfficial pic.twitter.com/IxucN4KZ64 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 14, 2021

NYT journalist Farnaz Fassihi has triggered social media users’ anger after posting a controversial Tweet supporting the security forces’ decision to arrest the Iranian rapper. In the post she said: “Death threats, in song, video, or tweets, are a crime.”

Activists slammed the journalist stating that according to the US law, rap songs with such threatening words shouldn’t be subjected to court. They also accused her of supporting the Iranian government in its continuous human rights violations.

Your journalist justifying an arrest of a singer (Toomaj) by an oppressive regime! Shame on you!#FreeToomaj https://t.co/SogV8dAlN1 — همیشه در صحنه (@Bi_Basirat) September 16, 2021

If you referencing America's laws. It's not!

According to SCOTUS's decision in 1969 on Watts v. United States.

And if you are referencing Islamic Republic's penal code

It also has death penalty as a punishment for homosexuality.

Do you defend that too? https://t.co/Co5q94PTyr — Sohrab™:) (@SohrabSaiii) September 16, 2021

A huge campaign on social media with viral hashtags- #FreeToomaj and # #ToomajSalehi- were launched as people voiced their support for the Iranian rapper who was detained following his latest songs “Normal Life” and “Mouse Hole.”

The Iranian rapper is well-known for his critical songs as he usually highlights social issues such as workers’ strikes, government corruption, executions and imprisonment through his music.

@ToomajSalehi an Iranian rapper has been detained by the Islamic Republic forces because of protest songs against the government. The artist must not be imprisoned. Be his vioce before it is too late #FreeToomaj



pic.twitter.com/OetkFjoGW8 — ☼𓃬 پسر ساحل (@sonofthebeach33) September 14, 2021

The Iranian rapper Salehi predicted on his Twitter account that he might be arrested via a post saying: “Well, comrades, I keep my phone away because they probably have my location through this. Don’t worry, I won’t let them arrest me because we have a lot to do with them! I will take a secure phone in a few days.”

Tomaj Salehi (also known as Tomaj) is a protest-rapper from Isfahan. He has been highlighted by social media inside and outside Iran.