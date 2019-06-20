Iranian Woman Brutally Beaten and Dragged in Street (Video)

Video of an Iranian woman brutally beaten in the street by the police has been making the rounds on the internet.

The shocking video circulated the internet among Iranian anti-government activists.

It shows the moment when police forces found an Iranian woman dancing in the street without covering her head which puts in her place of violating the laws for both acts.

This is Islamic Republic of Iran.



Iranian woman savagely dragged across the street by police for not wearing hijab🧕& dancing in the city of Rasht.



Women of Iran being harassed for hijab every day. Women are ban from being unveiled & dancing in public. pic.twitter.com/76ttbmiIoz — Ashraf اشراف अशरफ🏳 (@ASJBaloch) June 18, 2019

The video has angered social media users who called for Iranians to protest the oppression of the government and the human rights violations they carry out against women in particular.

In Iran, women have been subjected to several violations as they attempted to protest the obligatory head cover laws and the ban of dancing in public.