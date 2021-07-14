Iran's Intelligence Plotted to Kidnap Activist Masih Alinejad

Masih Alinejad, a well-known journalist, political and women's rights activist, shared a video on her twitter account saying the FBI has been guarding her house for the past two weeks.

Alinejad said in the video: "When I asked them why they were here, they told me it was to protect me." She also revealed that the policemen are guarding her house daily from 5am to past midnight.

I am grateful to FBI for foiling the Islamic Republic of Iran's Intelligence Ministry's plot to kidnap me. This plot was orchestrated under Rouhani.



This is the regime that kidnapped & executed Ruhollah Zam. They've also kidnapped and jailed Jamshid Sharmahd and many others pic.twitter.com/HUefdEbiil — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 14, 2021

In the post, the political activist stated that the FBI has foiled an attempt by Iran's Intelligence Ministry to kidnap her adding that the kidnapping was "orchestrated under Rouhani."

Masih also wrote: "This is the regime that kidnapped & executed Ruhollah Zam. They've also kidnapped and jailed Jamshid Sharmahd and many others."

Yesterday, the National News reported; the US Justice Department charged four intelligence officers of plot to kidnap Iranian-American journalist in New York and forcibly send her back to Tehran.

BREAKING: US Justice Dept. Charges 4 #Iran Intelligence Officers of Plot to Kidnap American Journalist.



Journalist @AlinejadMasih Confirms She was the target of plot. Details: https://t.co/qOGtRSeQ0A — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) July 13, 2021

The Iranian journalist received huge support on social media users and human rights activist defending her strength against her fight with the Islamic regime.

Masih Alinejad, who is currently living in the US, was the one who created the 'White Wednesdays' in 2017 to encourage women to remove their headscarves on Wednesdays or wear white shawls to protest regime rule on women's freedom.

Iranian activist Alinejad had won several awards, including a human rights award from UN Watch's 2015 Geneva Summit for Human Rights.