  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Iran's Intelligence Plotted to Kidnap Activist Masih Alinejad

Iran's Intelligence Plotted to Kidnap Activist Masih Alinejad

Published July 14th, 2021 - 07:07 GMT
Iranian regime tried to kidnap Iranian journalist and women's rights activist but failed in the face of the FBI.
Masih Alinejad has just survived a kidnapping attempt by the Iranian regime. (Twitter)
Highlights
Iranian journalist and women's rights activist survives kidnapping attempt by the Islamic regime.

Masih Alinejad, a well-known journalist, political and women's rights activist, shared a video on her twitter account saying the FBI has been guarding her house for the past two weeks.

Alinejad said in the video: "When I asked them why they were here, they told me it was to protect me." She also revealed that the policemen are guarding her house daily from 5am to past midnight.

In the post, the political activist stated that the FBI has foiled an attempt by Iran's Intelligence Ministry to kidnap her adding that the kidnapping was "orchestrated under Rouhani."

Masih also wrote: "This is the regime that kidnapped & executed Ruhollah Zam. They've also kidnapped and jailed Jamshid Sharmahd and many others."

Yesterday, the National News reported; the US Justice Department charged four intelligence officers of plot to kidnap Iranian-American journalist in New York and forcibly send her back to Tehran.

The Iranian journalist received huge support on social media users and human rights activist defending her strength against her fight with the Islamic regime. 

Masih Alinejad, who is currently living in the US, was the one who created the 'White Wednesdays' in 2017 to encourage women to remove their headscarves on Wednesdays or wear white shawls to protest regime rule on women's freedom.

Iranian activist Alinejad had won several awards, including a human rights award from UN Watch's 2015 Geneva Summit for Human Rights.

Tags:right activistIranUSAFBIRouhani

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...