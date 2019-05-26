Iran's Negar Mozzam is Charged for Singing to Tourists

Negar Mozzam, an Iranian female singer has been going viral in the news days after she shared a video of herself singing in public in her country.

The video was removed shortly after it was posted on her platforms, and local media reports confirmed she was summoned to court.

It was attributed to the law that criminalizes women singing or dancing in public, yet the Iranian law does not contain any clear text regarding dancing or singing, but it prosecutes individuals for carrying out forbidden acts in public. Women singing and dancing for religious extremists might be among the “forbidden acts”.

In the video, Mozaam appeared dressed in traditional attire and singing an old Iranian pop song in front of a group of tourists in the streets of Abyaneh, in the Central District of Natanz County, Isfahan Province, Iran.

The video was first shared by Mozaam on her Instagram before it was deleted. Yet, social media users had widely reposted it on the internet.

Female solo singers are not broadcast on TV and radio in Iran. pic.twitter.com/dSghrX19rz — Ashraf اشراف अशरफ🏳 (@ASJBaloch) May 24, 2019

The video captured the social media attention. Many people expressed admiration of the female’s courage to do so while the law still criminalizes it.

In the meantime, many conservatives launched a backlash against her and calling authorities to take action against her to be a lesson for other women.

On the other hand, authorities confirmed that two people believed to be related to the video have been summoned to court, and reports confirmed that Mozzam was one of them.