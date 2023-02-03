  1. Home
  Iraq registers marriage of oldest couple in their 90s

Al Bawaba Staff

Published February 3rd, 2023 - 05:15 GMT
ALBAWABA - To use a cliche it can certainly be said that love is blind and very definitely has no age limits. 

The story of the two Iraq couple, both in the 90s, made headlines recently, as they got married in the Diyala, a province in the northeastern part of Iraq.

The groom (93) with his bride (92) were pictured hand-in-hand after they registered their marriage in the Personal Status Court. 

New websites and the social media have gone crazy in covering the event and offering the couple best wishes. 

It was done in a very proper way with gold bullions being offered in dowry. 

