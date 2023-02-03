Iraq registers marriage of oldest couple in their 90s

ALBAWABA - To use a cliche it can certainly be said that love is blind and very definitely has no age limits.
تسجيل زواج أكبر عروسين في العراق— فاطمة البهيجان🇸🇦 (@f_albehjan) February 2, 2023
الله يبارك لهما ويبارك عليهما ويجمع بينهما بخير
خليهم يأنسون بعض https://t.co/ZOIbQtDNAn
The story of the two Iraq couple, both in the 90s, made headlines recently, as they got married in the Diyala, a province in the northeastern part of Iraq.
أعمارهم تفوق الـ 90 عاماً.. محافظة #ديالى تسجل زواج أكبر عروسين في #العراق #الوطن #الوطن_تنبض#صحيفة_الوطن #البحرين #Bahrainhttps://t.co/R2DXOrrUTv— Alwatan - الوطن (@Alwatan_Live) February 1, 2023
The groom (93) with his bride (92) were pictured hand-in-hand after they registered their marriage in the Personal Status Court.
أعمارهم تفوق الـ 90 عاماً.. #ديالى تسجل #زواج أكبر عروسين في #العراق— AlsumariaTV-السومرية (@alsumariatv) February 1, 2023
التفاصيل على موقع #السومرية :https://t.co/Yps8hsJJPW pic.twitter.com/sae6Gw7MmG
New websites and the social media have gone crazy in covering the event and offering the couple best wishes.
It was done in a very proper way with gold bullions being offered in dowry.
