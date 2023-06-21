Iraqi man kills wife in middle of street in Basra

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi man killed his wife in the middle of the street in Basra city in southern Iraq, Al Sharqiya TV reported on Wednesday.

A video of an Iraqi man with a gun shooting his wife to death has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, an Iraqi woman was seen running in the street when a man with a gun was running after her.

رجل مسلح يقتل زوجته وسط أحد الشوارع في محافظة #البصرة#الشرقية_نيوز pic.twitter.com/ymzALvhZTY — AlSharqiya TV - قناة الشرقية (@alsharqiyatv) June 20, 2023

Many people have raised concerns about worrying lack of women's rights in Iraq. A Twitter user said: "The horror continues, another soul was taken by a man who knows he can get away with it. There is no excuse for killing."

Another person commented: "Unfortunately, the country has become a jungle and is not suitable for everything."